People who made their way to the American Legion Post #45 lodge Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. were treated to a delicious breakfast of two flaky biscuits, creamy sausage gravy, tater tots, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage (both patties and links) and juice and coffee all for seven dollars will 100 percent of the profit going to the Geary County Food Pantry.
In those three hours, 150 tickets were sold with another 30 or so meals sent over the Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.
John Hagerty, the event’s organizer, praised the Sons of the American Legion who arrived early Saturday morning to get everything ready for the event.
“The Sons of American Legion do the cooking and they’ve been here since 4 a.m. and they do it pro bono,” Hagerty said.
The food pantry helped an average of 200 families a month or 455 people but according to manager Debbie Johns, they’re only scratching the surface of food insecurity issues in Geary County.
“We were doing some research and according to Feeding America, the number of food insecure people in Geary County is around 5000 and we’re reaching about 450 a month so there’s still a lot of people out there that we could be helping,” Johns said.
The food pantry is always looking for non-perishables like canned vegetables or macaroni and cheese as well as volunteers. The food pantry averages 500 volunteer hours a month but they are always looking for more.
