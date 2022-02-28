The community group know as Concerned Citizens for Sensible Economic Development With Open Communications held another meeting Saturday to inform residents on the impact a proposed slaughterhouse could make on the area.
Speakers at the event, which occurred at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, included Mike Blaske, a retired Kansas Main Street architect. Don Stull was the keynote speaker. He is professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Kansas, where he taught from 1975 to 2015, and has studied the meat industry in multiple communities. He also co-authored “Slaughterhouse Blues: The Meat and Poultry Industry in North America.”
Blaske started the meeting off by listing known facts about the meatpacking plant that was proposed for the area. He said the plant would employ 300 workers and would slaughter 1,000 cattle per day, which would require the plant to dispose of around 10,300 gallons of blood from the cattle per day. Additionally, he said the plant would require around 160 million gallons of water per year.
The plant would create the need for many trucks going through the area per day to transport the cattle and the pollutants from the plant could impact water and air quality in the area, he said.
Blaske said he spoke to people from five different communities with slaughterhouses to ask about the smell and the impact in the community. Of those, one was the beef plant in Toppenish, Washington. He said he spoke to Chambers of Commerce, the plant workers, newspapers, grocery workers and gas station employees.
Many said that although the plant brought jobs to the area, it also smelled and brought property values down, he said. He said people told him that the jobs, which may have started with a local workforce, were no longer held by those who were area residents.
Blaske said the group asked Foote Cattle Company, which is proposing the meatpacking plant, to attend the meeting and were told they would not attend.
Stull said meatpacking plants rely heavily on non-English speaking workers, and turnover is high. He said it is likely that local and regional labor pools would be exhausted quickly, and the town would have to deal with the needs of workers coming from other places, which would likely bring more indigent care needs to the community hospital.
“These newcomers, immigrants and refugees, bring with them cultural and linguistic diversity, which enriches the social and cultural fabric of those communities,” he said. “But these jobs also bring significant social and economic cause to those communities, declining per capita income, housing shortages, increases in population and mobility, more truck traffic, strains on infrastructure, rising demands for healthcare, public safety, education and indigent care.”
He said employers typically ignore the added costs that come with their workforces, and the costs fall on local residents, who pay higher taxes and give of their time and money to support newcomer services, like food banks, homeless shelters and other services.
He said the operation Foote Cattle Company wants to put in Junction City is considerably smaller than those he has studied elsewhere. He said whether the company would expand the plant would likely depend on the supply of cattle and the demand for the product.
Blaske said the meatpacking plant belongs in an isolated area, rather than the proposed location, which is west, where Junction City is expanding. Within three miles of the proposed location is the new Junction City High School, Junction City Middle School and Spring Valley Elementary School, as well as many city residents’ homes.
After the speakers finished, the moderator, Robert Elfman, opened the floor to questions from audience members.
One resident, who introduced himself as a military veteran, asked whether the property at the proposed location was sold yet. In response, members of the group said as far as they know, the property has not been sold. They said the property does allow for expansion.
Tom Hollis, resident, said 97% of meatpacking employees are insured with both life and medical insurance. He said having more diverse people come into the community is not necessarily a bad thing, and meatpacking plants often have language classes provided for employees.
“I’m still doing my fact finding, and I ask everybody in this room to just slow down and do their fact-finding. I see a lot of negativity where things are slanted. I know everybody has different feelings. I do appreciate the speakers. I do feel there is some slant to that,” he said. “I’m not for or against it. I’m just still fact-finding.”
Hollis also said a Nebraska plant built in the past year brought $1 billion into the community, which allowed it to fix roads and contribute to parks. He asked the citizens to be open-minded.
“I agree it needs to be somewhere else, maybe,” he said. “But, Junction City is labeled as not a friendly place for larger businesses or corporations to come here, whether it be an Amazon plant or whether it be another Lowes. … Just think about the secondary effects of saying no, because there are effects.”
Another resident, who said he served on the city commission in the past, said Junction City needs jobs, but not the type of jobs the proposed meatpacking plant would bring to the community.
“Let’s plain say no to lousy jobs,” he said.
Trish Giordano, county commissioner, attended the meeting and said to the group that she was excited about jobs when she first heard about the proposed plant, but she said she holds the same concerns the rest of the community does and she lives within three miles of the location.
Giordano reassured the group that bringing the business to Junction City could not happen privately, and that they would have chances to protest the decision, should the city move forward with bringing the meatpacking plant to the area.
