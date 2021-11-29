Sixth Street was lined with spectators from Eisenhower Drive to Heritage Park for the 26th Annual Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade Friday.
Many who attended laid down blankets along the curb to sit on, others took out lawn chairs and some sat in their vehicles to watch. It was a warm evening for November. Children waited with empty bags in their hands, hoping to gather candy tossed from the floats. The theme for this year’s parade was “Christmas at the Movies.”
“It’s a rarity to see a community, and such a small one, these days getting together in unity to not only better the community, but to honor and bring joy to its people,” Caleb Gallagher said. “In the process, it actually betters the community as a whole and our well-being.”
It was Gallagher’s first year at the parade. He is currently stationed at Fort Riley and has been here since the summer of 2019. Gallagher’s wife Erica and daughter Nellie enjoyed the event. He specifically mentioned the long procession of local service vehicles which led the parade.
“Law enforcement and EMS being out there is great for community policing,” he said. “(It was) very smart on the city’s behalf.”
The floats which followed represented local businesses and organizations. Junction City Main Street, Clarabel’s Dance Citadel, Clark’s Creek 4-H Club and the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard were a few of the many present in the parade.
Century 21 received the “Chamber Award” for their “Home Alone” themed float. This honor is given to the best commercial float. The “Founder’s Award” is presented to the float which displays the best creativity and originality. This one was given to the Junction City Little Theater. The First Infantry Division Band and the Junction City High School Steppers helped bring the Christmas spirit to Junction City, as well.
“It’s a Junction City staple. It is the way to kick off Christmas,” said Megan Woods, who has been a part of the parade since she was a child.
Woods has participated in past years through school, church and the rodeo association, but this year she was helping decorate the Clarabel’s float, the studio her 5-year-old daughter dances at.
“Our family looks forward to it every year, the day after Thanksgiving,” she said. “People are used to Santa Claus ending the parade and turning the (Christmas) lights on at Heritage Park.”
This sentiment was shared by the Gallaghers who returned home that night and began to put up their Christmas decorations after the festivities ended.
“We loved it. It brings that Christmas spirit and helps transition from the fall and Thanksgiving to what is ahead and this beautiful time of year,” Gallagher said.
The annual Christmas parade marked the beginning of Junction City’s “Ten Days of Christmas” and was the first of many seasonal activities. The C.L Hoover Opera House kept with the theme of “Christmas at the Movies” over the weekend with free showings of “A Christmas Story” and “White Christmas.” The schedule of the remaining events can be found on the Chamber of Commerce website or in pamphlets available in local businesses.
“It feels good to see the people out and spreading that joy, and they couldn’t do it without the city (and) it’s people.” Gallagher added.
