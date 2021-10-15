During the Geary County Commission Meeting Oct. 12, the county commissioners approved a speed limit study performed by Kaw Valley Engineering.
After analysis of the traffic, Kaw Valley Engineering advised the speed limit on Rucker Road between Munson Road and Blue Jay Way North will be changed to 35 miles per hour and the speed limit from the K-18 Munson Road intersection to Rucker Road will be changed to 40 miles per hour.
County Commission Chair Trish Giordano said the speed limit changes are taking place due to the roads’ proximity to the new Junction City High School building. Based on the vehicle traffic on those roads, Giordano said they wanted to ensure better safety for the students.
