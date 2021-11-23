Junction City High School has had some unique challenges this year, dealing with discipline problems within the school.
Dr. Debra Gustafson, associate superintendent, said schools across the nation are reporting an increase in student misbehaviors. She said Junction City experienced “a perfect storm” for discipline problems, influenced by several factors; the new high school building, a new principal, students coming out of social isolation because of the pandemic, several new assistant principals and an increase of 300 students.
Gustafson said the increase in students comes from interest in the new high school and students returning from remote learning. There are currently 1,600 students enrolled in Junction City High School. Gustafson said students with misbehaviors are a small percentage of that population.
Dr. Jason Butler, newly elected school board member, echoed Gustafson’s observations that a large school and staffing shortages contribute to discipline problems and said the school needs adequate staff and hall monitors to maintain control of the students.
“It is frustrating when students think it is better to tear up this beautiful school rather than to enjoy it,” he said.
Gustafson said inappropriate behavior, like aggression, disrespect and violence has increased because of students coming out of a year of unique circumstances caused by the pandemic.
“Students have not had a normal school year for three years,” she said. “We are seeing the residual effect that this has had in our school.”
Gustafson also pointed out that students mirror the adults that surround them.
“Some of the high school students are raising themselves with no one to guide them other than the teachers,” she said. “Many of our educators are the only positive role models in the student’s life.”
Understanding the demographics and societal impact on area students gives insight into why Junction City High School may experience a higher incident of discipline problems than some other regional high schools.
Kristi TenClay, former JCHS teacher, said education in Junction City can be complicated because it is a unique community with the long-standing presence of the military.
“(It’s a) unique environment that enjoys the increased cultural and experiential diversity often lacking in small communities but also struggles to navigate the challenges that come with increased economic diversity, transience and absent parents (whether as a result of single-parent families or parents absent for training or deployments) that are more often associated with urban environments,” TenClay said.
A common reason for discipline issues cited by parents and educators in the community is the lack of consistent discipline with clear boundaries and real consequences.
“Consistency is a concern in the community, and we want to respond to those voices,” Dr. Beth Hudson, newly elected school board member, stated. “In the past, there may have been inconsistencies with discipline, or the discipline doesn’t seem to be working. At the same time, it is important that kids feel heard and that they have a voice.”
Butler said he believes the district staff needs to provide clear, accurate, detailed and transparent information so that they can better support their staff.
“We need to empower our staff to implement policies and be backed up by administration,” Butler said. “If they are not backed up, they are no longer in control of the students.”
In addition to empowering staff, Alex Tyson, fatherhood coordinator at Delivering Change, said parents need to have an active role in their children’s upbringing.
“Discipline and respect start in the home, and children need to learn that behavior problems have real consequences that are supported in the family as well as in the schools,” Tyson, who is also a parent and county commissioner, said.
Geary County Schools USD 475 has a six-year strategic plan, which includes implementation of a district-wide code of conduct and real-time discipline data.
Gustafson said before Dr. Reginald Eggleston became superintendent, USD 475 did not have a district-wide code of conduct. Three years ago, a task force of teachers, parents, community members and support staff developed The Levels of Misbehaviors and the Code of Conduct.
Gustafson said the pandemic hit while they were still working on it, and last year was the first year they had consistent implementation of the Code of Conduct. In August and September of 2020, USD 475 provided training to all high school staff on the Code of Conduct and Levels of Misbehaviors.
“I want the community to know we are very aware of the challenges of our high school and are actively pursuing all potential measures to assist our students,” Gustafson said. “We have a behavior, social and emotional learning committee that analyzed the discipline data and made recommendations for intervention.”
She said the school uploads data on serious misbehaviors, such as fights, alcohol, drugs and assault, to the Kansas Department of Education at the end of each year. Recently, staff created a data discipline system that pulls reports at any time.
Nov. 2 was the first time the school board received a detailed discipline report with all subgroups.
Gustafson said USD 475 recently contracted with Safe and Civil Schools, an organization that creates tools and solutions to improve school culture and climate, for a consultant to do a comprehensive review. She said additional hall monitors were also hired.
Another nationwide problem seen in local high schools is bullying. About 20% of students ages 12-18 experience bullying, according to stopbullying.gov. Verbal and physical bullying on school grounds, school transportation and during school events violates the Code of Conduct.
Hudson said social media, which can be used to bully or exploit other students, is a big contributor to discipline problems, and the school staff needs to know how to respond. Butler said social media trends can also lead to students vandalizing the property.
Gustafson said it is important that people understand that only the parents or guardians of a child have a legal right to know the consequences a student receives for misbehavior.
If a student is arrested for misconduct, they are also suspended or expelled from school. Once they are released by authorities and fulfill their suspension, they are allowed back into a public school system.
Geary County Schools USD 475 will be implementing an anonymous reporting system for misbehaviors in January called “Stop It,” Gustafson said. Students experiencing or witnessing disruptions, misbehaviors or other harmful activities in the schools can report it on their phone or computer.
Gustafson asks students, parents and teachers to report any inappropriate behavior to the building principal, so the school can complete an investigation.
“Society and schools need to develop a culture in which people are willing to do the right thing and stand up against wrongs,” Gustafson said. “The high school is simply a reflection of their community.”
People can find the handbook with the Code of Conduct, discipline policy and the levels of misbehaviors on the school website.
Geary County Schools Board of Education Vice President Jim Schmidt said safety and consistency should be at the forefront of education to ensure students leave school with the traits to become responsible and productive citizens.
“They must feel safe and have a nurturing environment in which to learn. They need consistency both in expectations and structure,” he said. “They need to have the opportunities to learn from failures and celebrate successes.”
