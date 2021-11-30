Two polluted sites in Junction City could become a riverside restaurant, park and retail complex with the help of environmental grants, according to research a local consulting firm presented last week.
At last Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Wendy Van Duyne, of Stantec Consulting Associates, presented the final concept for two brownfield sites. Site A is a vacant gas station north of the intersection of North Washington Street and Grant Avenue. Site B is a former lumber yard site south of Grant Avenue, between Franklin and Monroe Streets. The properties are privately owned.
The Environmental Protection Agency defines brownfield sites as property with potential hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants that make it difficult to redevelop.
Stantec created three redevelopment concepts for the area and then completed surveys and communicated with locals to find out what they liked or disliked about each. After receiving feedback, the Stantec team created an alternate concept that reflected the information they received from community members.
This preferred alternative includes a moderate approach to redevelopment, according to Van Duyne’s presentation. The concept includes a riverside restaurant, a park, a new building for businesses and housing and a new building that could be a modern entryway, instruction space and showcase building. The plan utilizes existing buildings as spaces for creation, like a small business incubator and a vocational training space. A fountain in the area is integrated into the plan as well.
Van Duyne included maps of the concept, as well as inspiration photos for what the area would look like after redevelopment, such as buildings, streetscaping, signage, crosswalks and road changes. The preferred concept includes removing Old Grant Avenue.
Van Duyne said the Republican River can play a large part in redevelopment and presented the idea for a river trail outpost, with safe access to the river, a restaurant, brewery and retailers catering to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts.
In 2018, the Flint Hills Regional Council received an EPA Brownfield Grant of $600,000 to distribute to its member cities and areas to focus on brownfield sites with the greatest redevelopment potential. Regional Planner Janna Williamson said about $200,000 of the grant went to Junction City. A portion of the grant covered Stantec’s assessment, which pinpointed those two properties with the most potential.
Williamson said the council worked with the private owners of the properties, who are both open to the idea of repurposing them, to complete two phases. In the first phase, they looked at the history of the property. This informed them whether the property had potential contamination. In the second phase, they sampled the soil to determine the type and extent of the contamination.
Part of the grant went to removing two gas tanks from the old gas station property, but the rest of the properties’ cleanup will be up to the owners. Williamson said they can apply for grants to assist in the efforts.
Stantec pinpointed those properties because of how close they are to Fort Riley and because they are near streets that serve as a transportation gateway to the city.
City Manager Allen Dinkel said the city and community members are excited about the redevelopment possibility. The next step is to look for funding for Stantec’s ideas for the properties and for the owners to find funding to accomplish the remaining cleanup to prepare for redevelopment.
“When you think of the ideas and what we could do there, to renovate that corner up there and create income and to really make it look good with that being a gateway to Fort Riley, it makes all the sense in the world,” Dinkel said. “The question is, when you start talking of the millions of dollars it would take, how do you get the money?”
If they can get enough funding, Dinkel said it will be up to the owners to make decisions regarding their properties and whether to redevelop the properties themselves or sell the properties for another owner to redevelop.
