Stormont Vail’s CEO said he hopes to have an agreement to take over the failing Geary Community Hospital by the end of 2022.
The Geary County Commission recently signed a non-binding letter of intent with Stormont Vail, a Topeka-based not-for-profit healthcare system that serves northeast Kansas.
Dr. Rob Kenagy, president and CEO of Stormont Vail, told Manhattan area leaders during a recent site visit in Topeka that the hope is to hire existing GCH employees but rebuild the hospital to make it sustainable.
“Our ultimate goal is, and where we think we can get, is to close an agreement by the end of the calendar year in which we honor the good things and incorporate the team,” he said. “But really, we see it as an opportunity to build from the ground up the Stormont-Vail way — the Stormont-Vail culture, the Stormont-Vail opportunity to deliver services.”
Geary Community Hospital, currently owned and run by the county government and a board of trustees, announced in January it would be closing its six-bed intensive care unit. However, it continues to be in financial jeopardy. A task force has been working to find ways to improve the hospital’s finances and keep the facility open.
Under the new arrangement, the county government would still own the building, but it would get out of the hospital business and the current governance would dissolve, Kenagy said. Stormont Vail would lease the building and run the hospital.
“There’s a building that the county owns,” he said. “They own all the debt and all the liability. We come in and lease the physical property and bring all that Stormont has to offer. We believe in that. That we can get the synergies necessary to create something sustainable for the region.”
Kenagy said Stormont Vail didn’t make the decision lightly.
“We peeked behind all the curtains and in all the corners of the closets and all that to learn about it,” he said. “Geary’s in a unique position right now. … That hospital’s in a position where they had a very short line before they would just have to go out of business, and it’s multifactorial over a long period of time that this has been occurring.”
He said the acquisition would be different from most because it would involve building from the ground up.
“You know, we’re going to honor and hopefully employ and bring into our team and into our culture the people on the ground, but also we know and they know that things have to change in order to create something viable for the future,” he said. “That’s where we’re at with Geary.”
Kenagy said GCH officials have been talking to other healthcare entities for years, trying to find the right situation.
“Over a long period of time, that hospital has been in discussion with Salina, with Via Christi, with other players and us,” he said. “Never did it seem that we could get something done. And now it does. I think in part because of the reality they face. It’s caused everyone to take a step back and say, ‘OK, we’ve got to think differently and create something that can last.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.