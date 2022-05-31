Stormont Vail leaders provided an update Tuesday, stating that the contract between Stormont Vail and Geary Community Hospital will likely be closed at the end of 2022.
In April, the GCH Board of Trustees and Stormont Vail agreed through a non-binding Letter of Intent to negotiate a contract for Stormont Vail to provide hospital and clinic services to Junction City and Geary County.
If a contract is closed, Geary County would still own the hospital building but would lease the building to Stormont Vail.
Currently, Stormont Vail leaders said they are doing their due diligence to learn all they can about health operations in Geary County. This includes visits by Stormont Vail providers and team members to the Junction City facility, meeting with the hospital and clinic providers and staff to learn about their healthcare system and reviewing services and programs.
While both parties continue to work toward a contract, the Geary Community Hospital Transition Task Force has been developing strategies and raising funds needed to maintain operations at the hospital and clinic for the time being.
In January, GCH closed its intensive care unit, but it continues to provide emergency, inpatient, outpatient and surgical services in addition to primary care and specialty care clinics.
Stormont Vail Health is an integrated healthcare system serving a large region in eastern Kansas. The organization employs more than 5,400 team members, including more than 500 providers.
The organization has a network of primary care clinics in small towns and cities in eastern Kansas. Stormont Vail has a hospital in Topeka that provides acute and intensive care and consults with smaller Kansas hospitals to keep patients near their hometowns if possible.
Stormont Vail is growing its primary care and specialty medicine programs in Manhattan and is constructing a new medical building there which should be completed in 2023.
“As the Stormont Vail system grows primary care and specialty medicine programs in Manhattan through the construction of a new multi-story Manhattan campus, there is synergy in getting to know our peers at Geary Community Hospital,” Dr. Robert Kenagy, president and CEO of Stormont Vail Health, said. “With the Geary and Stormont Vail teams working together, we hope to create plans and programs to sustain and grow greater healthcare access for those who live and work in the area, keeping care close to home.”
