Several Junction City organizations that address access to health care services and healthy foods will receive charitable contributions from the Stormont Vail Foundation to assist their vital work in the community.
Stormont Vail Foundation managed the charitable dollars for the Stormont Vail Health system and supports the mission of Stormont Vail Health in improving the health of the patients and communities it serves Amy Burns, president and executive director, Stormont Vail Foundation, noted that a record number of requests were made for charitable funds for 2023.
“As our communities get back to more normal routines following two years of the pandemic, we are seeing greater demand among the population for basic needs such as food, shelter, transportation and healthcare,” she said. “The organizations that are directly providing those services are being stretched thin so we try to provide support with charitable funds earmarked to go back to the communities we serve. This year, with our Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in full operation in Junction City, we were glad to expand that giving to Geary County organizations.”
Organizations selected to receive funding in Junction City and funding utilization include:
• Live Well Geary County to support the Healthy Together Senior Community Meals program.
• Delivering Change to help with access to prenatal care and mental health care for Geary County women.
• Sponsorship of 9th annual Junction City Bramlage Brawl youth wrestling tournament
• United Way of Junction City/Geary County to provide support to partner agencies and direct service support programs.
“Live Well Geary County is grateful to receive the grant to support our Healthy Together community meal program,” said Susan Jagerson, Director and Grant Coordinator with Live Well Geary County. “The funding will be used to continue to provide free weekly healthy meals for seniors and others. We are excited to partner with Stormont Vail Flint Hills to improve access to healthy food in Geary County.”
In addition to distributing annual charitable funds in the community, the Stormont Vail Foundation provides funding for emergency patient needs at the organization’s two hospitals – Topeka and Junction City – and at clinics.
This is done through the Foundation’s Care Line program. The Care Line helps patients and their families with needs that are typically not covered by insurance and may include prescriptions, clothing, transportation, temporary lodging and durable medical equipment.
The Stormont Vail Foundation also has a robust nursing and healthcare professions scholarship program and actively raises funds to help support facility upgrades and new equipment and technology to care for patients at Stormont Vail locations across the region.
