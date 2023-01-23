Stormont Vail has hired two key leaders for its Flint Hills Campus, hospital officials announced Friday.
They will help guide the Junction City hospital and regional health care clinic recently acquired by Stormont Vail.
Timothy Bergeron has accepted the position of regional director, operations/hospital administrator of Stormont Vail Health — Flint Hills.
He will return to the Junction City area, where he and his family resided twice during Bergeron’s military service. He will begin his responsibilities at the Flint Hills campus on April 3.
Bergeron is a U.S. Army colonel who is transitioning from his 30-year military career. He has held leadership roles in multiple U.S. Army medical facilities across the country, most recently as chief operating officer at Evans Army Community Hospital, Colorado Springs. In addition, Bergeron was COO at Irwin Army Community Hospital 2015-2017. He also earlier completed his MHA Administrative Fellowship at Irwin in 2001.
Bergeron has a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Baylor University, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of the Incarnate Word, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western New England University. He also has a graduate certificate in global health engagement from the Uniform Services University of Health Sciences, Bethesda, Md.
Tracy Duran accepted the position of acute care director Flint Hills/regional director of nursing.
Duran has been a transition team member at the Flint Hills campus. Her background includes acute care operations, regulatory and compliance work, virtual nursing, and emergency department nursing.
She began at Stormont Vail in 2004 as a patient care technician while working toward her nursing degree.
She joined the organization as a registered nurse in 2008.
Duran has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Baker University School of Nursing and a master’s degree in nursing in healthcare administration from MidAmerica Nazarene University. She was honored as an Ingram’s Magazine Heroes in Healthcare in Nursing in 2019.
