Stormont Vail Health could provide hospital and clinic services in Geary County through a contract with Geary Community Hospital.
Stormont Vail Health, a Topeka-based regional health care system, agreed through a non-binding Letter of Intent to negotiate a contract with the Geary County Commission and the Geary Community Hospital and its Board of Trustees.
The Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees and the Geary County Commission approved the letter Monday.
The Letter of Intent provides that Stormont Vail is willing to negotiate and potentially enter a contract to provide hospital and clinic services in Junction City and Geary County. If a contract is closed, Geary County would own the hospital building and lease it to Stormont Vail.
The potential for a partnership comes at a time when Geary Community Hospital is facing a financial crisis. The hospital announced in January it would be closing its 6-bed intensive care unit. Geary Community Hospital continues to provide emergency, inpatient, outpatient and surgical services as well its primary care and specialty care clinics.
“Our intent is that we together will create a healthcare system that delivers high quality care close to home and is financially sustaining,” Robert Kenagy, M.D., president of Stormont Vail Health said. “Together we support a regional effort that will not only enhance healthcare access and delivery but strengthen our region’s economic vitality and quality of life.”
Margaret Grismer, interim CEO of Geary Community Hospital, said the team at Geary Community is excited by the prospect of working with Stormont Vail as a partner. She credited the Geary Community Hospital Transition Task Force with developing strategies and collective vision for the delivery of healthcare and said she is thankful for the support of the county commissioners.
Like Stormont Vail, Geary Community Hospital has been in operation for more than 100 years, starting when local physicians set up the hospital to take care of residents in their communities. Geary Community Hospital became a city hospital for about 40 years before it moved to county jurisdiction in 1963.
Stormont Vail Health is an integrated healthcare system serving a large region in eastern Kansas. The organization employs more than 5,400 team members, including more than 500 providers.
Through its Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group, the organization provides access to care through primary care and subspecialty care clinics and centers: Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics Clinics and Behavioral Health Center. It also operates Express Care urgent care clinics and two outpatient surgical centers.
Stormont Vail also has a growing presence in Manhattan, with two dozen primary and specialty providers. The organization is constructing a large medical facility near the Kansas State University campus that will house all of the Manhattan Stormont Vail medical groups when it opens in summer 2023.
Stormont Vail Hospital, an acute care hospital in Topeka, serves patients from across the region. The hospital has the region’s only Level II Trauma Center and only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.