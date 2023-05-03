Ohemaa Sarpong

Ohemaa Sarpong, the daughter of first-generation Ghanaians, presented dishes from that country  for the display on Africa.

Local high school Students in the Komomanntyn’s Club Hosted a Multicultural Fair that took visitors around the world to experience unique dishes while learning a little bit about those countries Saturday at the Larry Dixon Center.

Club president Amaya Ferguson said the club normally meets once a week on Fridays, but in preparation of this event, they also meet Wednesdays and spent a quite a few early mornings getting ready.

Tags

Recommended for you