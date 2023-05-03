Local high school Students in the Komomanntyn’s Club Hosted a Multicultural Fair that took visitors around the world to experience unique dishes while learning a little bit about those countries Saturday at the Larry Dixon Center.
Club president Amaya Ferguson said the club normally meets once a week on Fridays, but in preparation of this event, they also meet Wednesdays and spent a quite a few early mornings getting ready.
The fair was set up with a display for each continent and visitors stamped a passport for each one they stopped at.
Ferguson and Ohemaa Sarpong, the daughter of first-generation Ghanaians, presented dishes from that country and Kenya for the display on Africa.
Sarpong said he mother helped her cook chicken that’s marinated in local seasonings and jollof, a starchy rice dish that’s “really a staple” in that country, though the recipe varies widely. Typically it is cooked with tomatoes, onions, other vegetables and meat.
“It’s very popular and quite simple to make,” she said.
For the display on South America, Rebecca Monroe and Mia Sanchez-Montufar had a little bit about 12 countries and the culture found there and presented a fruit medley made from fruit found on that continent including mango, bananas and strawberries as well as candy from South America.Most of the candy they had to sample is “pretty spicy,” Monroe said, as most it has chili in it, but also has a candy made with coconut for people who don’t like spicy things,
The fair also included potato salad and French bread in the Erope display, a student, Deanne Vattishe, teaching how write and speak certain things in Korean, a station to paint flags of various countries on rocks, station to play a couple of table games from foreign countries and a place to take your photo in front of a poster with a bunch of flags and the many different ways one can say “ hello” around the world.
