Edisha Coleman

Edisha Coleman shows cakes she’s made to look like things that aren’t cakes, including a lamp, a ring box, a guitar, a steak and a painting of a cake.          (Ryan D. Wilson/The Union)

Students enrolled in art classes at the Geary County campus of CCCC showed the community last week in a Business After Hours art show the wide range of talents and abilities across a multitude of mediums from photography and painting and drawing to cake baking and repurposing found items as artwork.

Among students displaying included those studying art as both a profession or a hobby, and in one instance, a student who was studying to have knowledge of how to photograph before joining the military as a photographer.