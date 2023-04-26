Students enrolled in art classes at the Geary County campus of CCCC showed the community last week in a Business After Hours art show the wide range of talents and abilities across a multitude of mediums from photography and painting and drawing to cake baking and repurposing found items as artwork.
Among students displaying included those studying art as both a profession or a hobby, and in one instance, a student who was studying to have knowledge of how to photograph before joining the military as a photographer.
Community members voted Edisha Coleman’s cakes as the best of show, as she has an incredible talent creating cakes that don’t look like cakes. To demonstrate that a lamp that was part of her display really was a cake, she cut out a piece of it to prove that it really was a cake, right down to the lamp shade.
“The ring box was actually, supposed to be a Rubix cube, but I ran out of time,” she said in explaining one of the cakes.
Coleman is pursuing an associate’s degree at CCCC, and plans to study art at a four-year school after completing her associate’s.
“However I just started a cake business in January, so I think business is in my future too,” she said.
Students Anabella Lind and Corbin Scarff said they mix mediums to create their drawings and paintings that include acrylic paint, watercolor, water colors, marker, etc. Scarff said his work is “religiously inspired” by the old descriptions of angels. Lind said she enjoys painting the natural form, whether it be the human body or a bit of foliage.
Raven Smith said she “dabbles” in a bit of everything, but enjoys finding a new purpose for something other than what it was originally intended, such as taking an old chair and repainting and making a new seat for it out of chipped items.
She has redecorated liquor bottles that pagans can use to set out at night for “moon water,” or water that’s imbued with moonlight that is important in certain, pagan rituals. She has made these for people, but the one she had on display “isn’t up for sale because it’s mine,” she said.
