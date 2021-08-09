Stuff the Bus totals came in about average this year, according to local United Way Director Nichole Mader.
Mader said a total of 8,942 school supplies were donated to Stuff the Bus for children in need this year. The program received cometary donations totaling $2,000. In total, 85 backpacks filled with needed school supplies were donated through the adopt-a-backpack program.
“This year, we still managed to pull in about the same amount as we usually do,” she said.
This did not surpass last year’s totals, Mader said, but she said she is pleased with the number of donations that came in and with the volunteers who showed up to help out, saying she was “thoroughly impressed” that the program brought in as much as it did this time around.
COVID-19 has caused a lot of people to struggle financially and Mader said she believes many families are still dealing with the aftermath.
“Everybody chipped in, everybody did their part,” she said.”(We’re) very appreciative to those that donated, those that volunteered, those that helped us count santizers — hand sanitizers — until 5 in the evening.”
Mader praised the volunteers who helped gather donations for the program this year.
“They were amazing,” she said. “Fort Riley hooked us up with (military police officers) to help unload the bus on Fort Riley, so that was really amazing.”
According to Mader, though Stuff the Bus is over for this year, there is still a need.
School children need masks and water bottles, she said.
“With them going back to masks, they’re still not opening up the water fountains,” Mader said. “Kids are going to need water bottles so they can stay hydrated. Because they have the bottle filling parts — where you put your water bottle and it fills it — they have those open, but the actual water fountains themselves are not open. So we’ve had quite a few schools ask for masks and water bottles."
