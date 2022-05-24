An electric substation and solar array is proposed for land located 2 miles south of Grandview Plaza, off I-70 exit 300, on K-57 to serve the Grandview Plaza area and southern rural Geary County.
Metropolitan Planning Commission discussed the project at a meeting on May 9, and the commission was split 3-3 for and against the substations and solar array.
Charles Fredricks, landowner, is applying for a Conditional Use Permit to allow Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative Association to build the substation and solar array on 15 acres of his land.
The Geary County Commission will review the Conditional Use Permit at an upcoming meeting. The date of review has not yet been determined. If the Conditional Use Permit is voted on and approved, Flint Hills RECA will move towards purchasing the land for the substation and solar array, Flint Hills RECA member services manager Travis Griffin said.
Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative Association is a nonprofit and member-owned electric distribution cooperative which provides power to over 6500 meters, including Grandview Plaza and southern Geary County.
“This purchase involves two independent projects: a substation to serve as a back-up electricity power source for Grandview Plaza and southern rural Geary County and a potential future site for a 1 Megawatt eight-acre solar farm,” Griffin said.
Griffin said the need and viability of the project is reviewed by a contract engineer, FEMA, environmental agencies and the electric cooperative’s governing body of eight elected trustees.
Community members at the Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting on May 9 expressed concerns that the project could increase tax and utility rates, lower property values, be unsightly, damage the health of nearby neighbors and/or have bothersome lights and buzzing noises.
Some community members said regulations on substations and solar farms in Geary County should be in place before moving forward on the project.
“I don’t think there are any regulations or rules governing solar farms in Geary County,” area resident Florence Whitebread said. “Before this is approved or any more installations allowed in Geary County, regulations need to be in place.”
Ron Young, a community member, asked how the solar panels would be disposed of, since the panels contain hazardous waste materials. Griffin said typical warranties last 20-25 years, but the panel could still be useful past that time. Once a panel is decommissioned, he said it would be handled according to any regulations that are in place at that time, and most panels would likely go through a recycling process.
John Leister’s residence is just 35 feet from the land proposed for the substation and solar array. He wrote a letter with concerns. One of his main concerns with the project is that he is a combat veteran who suffers with PTSD, and he fears that the project will take away the quiet and safe environment he lives at.
“I have anxiety issues and sleep issues. This substation, I feel, will add to my problems. The noise (hum) and lights will just make sleep more difficult for me and raise my anxiety levels because of the constant low-level sound,” he wrote.
Troy Livingston, Planning and Zoning director, addressed the proximity to neighboring residences. He said the array and substation would have to meet current zoning setback requirements, so it wouldn’t be built right next to the property border.
“It would be approximately 450 to 500 feet from the nearest house with a natural tree barrier between the substation and the house,” Livingston said.
Griffin said the association is working to address the concerns community members have brought to them.
“Flint Hills RECA wants to be good neighbors and work with everyone to come up with a good compromise,” Griffin said.
The substation was on a 10 year plan, Griffin said, but has now been moved up due to the possible availability of a grant. He said FEMA has a grant for the potential substation with a short window of application.
“The grant, if approved, would pay for 90% of the costs of the substation,” he said. “Flint Hills RECA would move this project into its current work plan so that the remaining 10% would be covered in its current budget.”
Griffin said the area of Geary County Grandview Plaza currently does not have a backup system in place so that if anything happened to the current upstream transmission line feeding the substation or the substation, such as a tornado damaging it, the community members could be without electricity for days.
“With the new back up substation, Flint Hills RECA would switch members to the backup substation in the event of any emergency or power outage, and the electricity and power would be back on in a much quicker manner,” he said.
Griffin said the association is addressing the concern of unsightliness by reviewing different options such as placing screening to help block the view and placing the substation on a different portion of the property so it will not be so visible. With these modifications, he said noise should not be a factor.
Concerning lights, Griffin said it would only have few yard lights, much like you see on a rural farm. The substation will sit on approximately one acre.
The potential solar array will be a 1 megawatt eight-acre solar farm similar to the DSO Solar Farm on Hwy 77. The solar farm would help offset the cost for Flint Hills RECA’s portion of the new substation.
Griffin said the Solar Array Company has not yet been selected.
Jakob Sherraden, of the Planning and Zoning Department, said county land can only be used for agriculture or a residence and anything else requires a conditional use permit or special use permit.
Livingston said conditional use permits are attached to the land, not the landowner. It is the responsibility of the Planning Commission to determine if a proposed land use is appropriate for the location on which it will be considered. If they feel it is appropriate, they recommend so to the governing body. When a land use is proposed that requires a CUP, the applicant can be either the landowner, or a developer who does not own the land but acts as an agent on behalf of the landowner.
He said the proper notifications concerning the proposal were made in the newspaper and to the landowners within 1,000 feet of the property.
Livingston said when the proposal comes before the county commission, he will provide all related information as well as the recommendation from the Planning Commission. Then the commissioners may render a decision if they feel they have adequate information.
