Sunday liquor sales are now legal in Junction City.
After waiting through a 61-day protest period, city manager Allen Dinkel announced that Sunday sales of cereal malt beverages and alcoholic liquor in the original package.
Beverages can be bought between the hours of 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday but won't be available for sale Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.