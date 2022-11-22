Geary County’s Sundown Salute committee would like to announce the return of the Miss Milford Lake Scholarship Pageant Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. This event will be held at the Milford Elementary starting at 2:30pm.

This scholarship pageant is open to women ages 17 (18 by June 1, 2023) to 26 in the 4-county area surrounding Milford Lake, which includes Geary, Riley, Dickinson and Clay counties.

Recommended for you