Geary County’s Sundown Salute committee would like to announce the return of the Miss Milford Lake Scholarship Pageant Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. This event will be held at the Milford Elementary starting at 2:30pm.
This scholarship pageant is open to women ages 17 (18 by June 1, 2023) to 26 in the 4-county area surrounding Milford Lake, which includes Geary, Riley, Dickinson and Clay counties.
Entry fee for each contestant will be $50 and events will consist of Talent, 10-minute interview with judges, on-stage interview question and social impact statement and Red Carpet/runway modeling.
The Miss Milford Lake crown winner may be eligible to compete in the Miss Kansas Pageant in Pratt, KS in June, 2023. Miss Kansas is the official state preliminary to Miss America. The Miss America Organization (MAO) makes it possible for young women who have won a judged competition to become a candidate at the state level Miss Kansas Competition, assuming they meet all eligibility criteria. A Fair/Festival/College/University competition serves as a qualifying alternative for the traditional local competition. As a result, winners from these competitions between the ages of 18-26 that meet other candidate eligibility requirements have the exclusive opportunity to compete in the Miss Kansas State Competition.
Scholarships will be awarded for crown winner, best talent, best dress and best interview. There will also be a People’s Choice award based on a photograph of the contestant.
Special guests include Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen Niomi Ndirangu from El Dorado, KS with others to be announced at a later date.
Admission to the event will be $10 per person.
Inquiries can be address to the Facebook pages of Miss Milford Lake (facebook.com/MissMilfordLake) and Sundown Salute (facebook.com/SundownSaluteJC) or email to sundownsalutejc@gmail.com
It’s been nearly 30 years since this pageant has been held.
