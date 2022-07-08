Sunflower Health Plan is again sponsoring its Member Days this summer at local farmers markets to help its members across Kansas afford fresh fruits and vegetables in order to create health equity and fight food insecurity.
Sunflower Member Days will benefit people who have Medicaid coverage through Sunflower. Shoppers will receive $10 in vouchers they can use to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables on the day of the market.
“Over the past year, it has become more difficult for families to put nutritious food on their tables, and that can have a big impact on overall health,” said Dr. Michael Skoch, Sunflower’s chief medical director. “Sunflower Member Days will provide support to families who need it, helping them access vitally important fresh fruit and vegetables.”
According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are facing hunger – approximately 120,000 of them children. Meanwhile, in fiscal year 2021, SNAP reached 200,300 Kansas residents – one in 15 people in the state – and almost 72% of SNAP participants were families with children.
The farmers market initiative is part of Sunflower’s commitment to addressing social determinants of health – issues such as food insecurity and lack of transportation or housing – that can serve as barriers to better overall health. In response, Sunflower Member Days will help members afford healthier food options, promote healthy eating habits, and support local growers.
Sunflower Member Days launched June 21 in Salina, Kansas, and run through Sept. 24, with the final event slated for Garden City, Kansas.
The full list of dates and locations are: June 21 – Salina Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m.; July 7 –Junction City Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m.; July 16 – Olathe Farmers Market from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Stagecoach Park, 1205 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe; July 21 – Iola/Allen County Farmers Market from 5:30-7 p.m. at Iola Square in Iola; Aug. 6 – Downtown Topeka Farmers Market from 7:30 a.m. to noon at 12th and Harrison streets in Topeka; Aug. 20 – Kansas Grown! Wichita Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon at K-State Research & Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. in Wichita; August 27 – Kansas Grown! Derby Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon at 512 E. Madison Ave. in Derby; Sept. 3 – Downtown Hays Farmers Market from 7:30-11 a.m. at 110 E. 10th St. in Hays; Sept. 10 – Manhattan Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Third and Leavenworth streets in Manhattan; and Sept. 24 – Garden City Farmers Market at 7 a.m. to noon at 1118 Fleming St. in Garden City.
