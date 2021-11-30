The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed 27 chief judges in Kansas. Their terms are effective Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023.
Chief Judge Benjamin Sexton was reappointed in the 8th Judicial District, composed of Geary, Dickinson, Marion and Morris counties. He has served as a district judge since 2001 and chief judge since August 2021.
Sexton received an undergraduate degree from Kansas State University and a law degree from Washburn University School of Law. He worked as a prosecutor and in private practice before he was appointed a district judge.
Chief Judge David King was reappointed in the 1st Judicial District, composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties. He has served as a district judge since 1986 and chief judge since 1990.
Chief Judge Jeffrey Elder was reappointed in the 2nd Judicial District, composed of Jefferson, Jackson, Wabaunsee and Pottawatomie counties. He has served as a district judge since 2008 and as chief judge since 2020.
Chief Judge Taylor Wine was reappointed in the 4th Judicial District, composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties. He has served as a district judge since 2018 and chief judge since 2019.
Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler was reappointed in the 5th Judicial District, composed of Lyon and Chase counties. He has served as a district judge since 1990 and as chief judge since 1998.
Chief Judge Amy Harth was reappointed in the 6th Judicial District, composed of Bourbon, Linn and Miami counties. She has served as a district judge since 2004 and chief judge since 2015.
Chief Judge James McCabria was reappointed in the 7th Judicial District, which is Douglas County. He has served as a judge since 2014 and chief judge since 2019.
Chief Judge Marilyn Wilder was reappointed in the 9th Judicial District, composed of Harvey and McPherson counties. She has served as a district judge since 2015 and chief judge since September 2021.
Chief Judge Lori Bolton Fleming was reappointed in the 11th Judicial District, composed of Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties. She has served as a district judge since 2012 and chief judge since June 2021.
Chief Judge Kim Cudney was reappointed in the 12th Judicial District, composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic and Washington counties. She has served as a district judge and chief judge since 2006.
Chief Judge David Ricke was reappointed in the 13th Judicial District, composed of Butler, Greenwood and Elk counties. He has served as a district judge since 2004 and chief judge since 2012.
Chief Judge Jeffrey Gettler was reappointed in the 14th Judicial District, composed of Chautauqua and Montgomery counties. He has served as a district judge since 2015 and chief judge since 2018.
Chief Judge Kevin Berens was reappointed in the 15th Judicial District, composed of Cheyenne, Logan, Sheridan, Sherman, Rawlins, Thomas and Wallace counties. He has served as a district judge and chief judge since 2017.
Chief Judge Laura Lewis was reappointed in the 16th Judicial District, composed of Clark, Comanche, Ford, Gray, Kiowa and Meade counties. She has been a district court judge since 2019 and chief judge since 2020.
Chief Judge Preston Pratt was reappointed in the 17th Judicial District, composed of Decatur, Norton, Phillips, Smith, Graham and Osborne counties. He has served as a district judge and chief judge since 2011.
Chief Judge Jeff Goering was reappointed in the 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County. He has served as district judge since 2004 and chief judge since 2019.
Chief Judge Nicholas St. Peter was reappointed in the 19th Judicial District, which is Cowley County. He has served as a district judge since 2004 and chief judge since 2010.
Chief Judge Steven Johnson was reappointed in the 20th Judicial District, composed of Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell and Stafford counties. He has served as a district judge since 2012 and chief judge since 2020.
Chief Judge Grant Bannister was reappointed in the 21st Judicial District, composed of Clay and Riley counties. He has served as district judge since 2016 and chief judge since 2019.
Chief Judge James Patton was reappointed in the 22nd Judicial District, composed of Doniphan, Brown, Nemaha and Marshall counties. He has served as a district judge since January 1995 and chief judge since 2001.
Chief Judge Glenn Braun was reappointed in the 23rd Judicial District, composed of Ellis, Rooks, Trego and Gove counties. He has served as a district judge since 2012 and chief judge since 2016.
Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman was reappointed in the 24th Judicial District, composed of Edwards, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness, Pawnee and Rush counties. He has served as a district judge and chief judge since 2003.
Chief Judge Patricia Macke Dick was reappointed in the 27th Judicial District, which is Reno County. She has served as a district judge since 1989 and chief judge since 2007.
Chief Judge Rene Young was reappointed in the 28th Judicial District, composed of Saline and Ottawa counties. She has served as a district judge since 2006 and chief judge since 2015.
Chief Judge Robert Burns was reappointed in the 29th Judicial District, which is Wyandotte County. He has served as a district judge since 2004 and chief judge since 2019.
Chief Judge William Mott was reappointed to the 30th Judicial District, composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt and Sumner counties. He has served as a district judge since 2007 and chief judge since 2017.
Chief Judge Daniel Creitz was reappointed in the 31st Judicial District, composed of Allen, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties. He has served as a district judge since May 2002 and chief judge since 2011.
Each of Kansas' 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to their judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.