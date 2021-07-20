MEADE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Meade man following a standoff at a residence on Sunday.
On Sunday, July 18, just before 7 a.m., the Meade County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance after a male subject, who was known to possess firearms, barricaded himself inside a home at 617 E. Vine St. in Meade, Kan. The KBI’s High Risk Warrant Team responded.
A deputy from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office had made contact with 38-year-old Daryl J. Wilkerson, of Meade, at about 5:30 a.m., when he tried to arrest him related to allegations of harassment and assault. When told he would be arrested, Wilkerson ran into the home and refused to come out.
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the Gray County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), and Meade County EMS also responded to help during the incident.
During the standoff, verbal contact was made with Wilkerson and negotiators attempted to convince him to surrender peacefully. At approximately 2:45 p.m., he emerged from the house in an angry state. When he would not comply with commands and attempted to return inside, a KBI agent fired a less lethal munition at him, striking him. Wilkerson was still able to retreat back into the house. Then at approximately 2:50 p.m., Wilkerson fired a shot through the south side of the house. No law enforcement officers were hit by the round.
Negotiations continued. At 4:50 p.m., Wilkerson came out of the residence peacefully and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Meade County Jail for aggravated assault and harassment by a telecommunication device.
Additional charges related to the barricade and shooting incident are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.