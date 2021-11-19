The Jan. 25 performance of “Swan Lake,” by the Russian National Ballet at Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium has been canceled.
Todd Holmberg, executive director of McCain Auditorium, said the cancellation is due to the unprecedented logjam on incoming goods arriving via sea transport to the U.S., which means shipping companies are currently unable to guarantee delivery of inbound cargo shipments.
“This situation is affecting the logistics planning for the Russian National Ballet and means that timely delivery of the company’s set and costumes for the ballet company’s entire U.S. tour cannot be guaranteed,” Holmberg said. “As a result, the Russian National Ballet made the difficult decision to cancel its K-State performance.”
Ticket holders to “Swan Lake” have three options for refunds. They can donate the value of their tickets to the Friends of McCain organization to help sustain McCain’s ability to present live shows. A letter acknowledging the donation is available upon request.
The second option is they can receive the value of their tickets as a gift certificate. The expiration date for the gift certificate would be June 30, 2023, and it would be good for any show presented by the McCain Performance Series. All gift certificates will be mailed and may take four to six weeks to process.
Lastly, they can receive a credit card refund for the value of their ticket/s and sales tax. Refunds will be issued to the original ticket holder on the credit card with which the tickets were purchased. Order processing fees are nonrefundable. Refunds may take four to six weeks to process.
Ticket holders should email the McCain ticket office, mccain@k-state.edu, with their preference by Jan. 25. If ticket holders do not contact the ticket office by the end of the day on Jan. 25, McCain will automatically credit the patron’s account with a gift certificate.
For questions or assistance, please email mccain@k-state.edu.
“McCain is disappointed for this unexpected and insurmountable logistics obstacle,” Holmberg said. “Canceling the show was the only option due to the current unreliable supply chain circumstances.”
