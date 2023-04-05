Following up a huge event, last November, Traditional American Pro Wrestling returns to the Municipal Building located at 700 N. Jefferson St. in Junction City, this Saturday, APRIL 8, at 7p.m.

In the main event, American Heavyweight Champion, The Beer City Bruiser, defends against former champion, Brian Blade. In addition to International and Regional talent, they will also be featuring the efforts of a local wrestler, their gym, and coach, who are quickly rising in the ranks.