Following up a huge event, last November, Traditional American Pro Wrestling returns to the Municipal Building located at 700 N. Jefferson St. in Junction City, this Saturday, APRIL 8, at 7p.m.
In the main event, American Heavyweight Champion, The Beer City Bruiser, defends against former champion, Brian Blade. In addition to International and Regional talent, they will also be featuring the efforts of a local wrestler, their gym, and coach, who are quickly rising in the ranks.
Making an appearance, and singing the National Anthem, is local sensation, Justin Aaron, who appeared on season 22 of ‘The Voice.’
The American Championship Series sanctioned the return match for the American Heavyweight Championship immediately following the bout, last November, where The Beer City Bruiser defeated Brian Blade and claimed the crown. Originally from Milwaukee WI, Bruiser has been featured on huge events around the world for companies such Ring Of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and now, as American Champion he is bringing his particular brand of smash mouth Pro Wrestling to arenas, both big and small, all over the country.
Brian Blade, originally from Omaha but fighting out of Algonquin Il, has been training, wrestling, and climbing his way back into position to hopefully recapture this prestigious championship.
Other colorful names appearing include M. Fitness 2, who has wrestled not only around the world, but has appeared in movies and television, and another huge National Title Defense in the TIGERWEIGHT division by Champion, Duke Cornell. The event will feature a Tag Team Wrestling Match, and also Women’s Professional Wrestling. A huge part of the driving success of these efforts, however, is located right there in the heart of Junction City.
Luis Cubero is the head coach of the JC Pro Wrestling training facility, located at the well respected RS MMA & Fitness, at 121 E 6th street in Junction City. His premier student, RAMONE NEWEY, made his professional wrestling debut last November in Junction City, and since he’s been featured in other events in the Midwest, with eyes set on National and International success.
Cubero, known locally as “Coach Luis” by his dedicated students, started his Pro Wrestling journey in Puerto Rico, however after serving in the Army at Ft Riley, he has found himself a fixture in Junction City, and even received an award for his years of volunteering in the community, coaching baseball, wrestling, martial arts, and more.
Meanwhile, Newey, who wrestles professionally as “The Prince”, is working hard to climb the very steep, and often cut-throat ladder of Pro Wrestling, with a world of opportunity ahead of him, and Junction City standing firmly behind him.
