Kathy Tremont, Geary County treasurer, announced that the 2021 tax statements will go out in the mail this week. Taxpayers are encouraged to avoid waiting in line by mailing their taxes.
The first half taxes are due Dec. 20, 2021. If mailing the payment, they should be postmarked no later than Dec. 20. Anyone wishing to receive a receipt will need to indicate this by marking the appropriate box on the payment stub.
Taxpayers that have their mortgage company escrow their tax will be sent a copy of the bill for informational purposes.
The treasurer’s office is responsible for the mailing and collection of the statements but does not assess properties for valuation purposes.
Those who have questions regarding the assessment of the property can call the appraiser’s office at 785 238 4407.
Those who sold their property after Oct. 1 and received this tax bill should call the county clerk’s office at 785 238 3912.
Real Estate taxes may be paid in full or half by Dec. 20, 2021. Second half taxes are due by May 10, 2022. Postmark is accepted on current payments.
Statutorily, at least half of the personal property tax is due Dec. 20, 2021, and for those who fail to pay the first half, the full amount plus interest will be due. After paying the first half, the second half is due by May 10, the same as real estate. No motor vehicle transactions can be processed for persons having delinquent personal property taxes.
Participants in the neighborhood revitalization program must have their taxes paid in full before a rebate check will be issued.
If a taxpayer does not receive a tax bill, they should call 238-6021. It is the responsibility of the taxpayer to ensure their taxes are paid. Those who do not receive a tax bill or have multiple properties should bring pertinent information that enables the office to locate the property they are paying on.
Owners have options to pay. They can come into the office or pay online by going to the Kansas County Treasurers website at kansastreasurers.org or they can use the drop slot located at the entrance of the south door to the building at 200 E. 8th St.
Something new for taxpayers is the ability to make appointments ahead of time if one chooses. A person can go to the website: gearycounty.org/221/Treasurer to book an appointment.
Taxpayers can use the following methods to pay for their taxes: cash, check, money order and credit and debit cards (those choosing to use this option are subject to a convenience fee charged by the company providing the service.) Also, taxpayers will be given the opportunity to make monthly payments for real estate taxes. Interested persons should contact the office and ask for the “Payment Program.” This program helps ease the burden of the tax by spreading it over a period of months as opposed to either a half or full payment due late in December.
The office of the County Treasurer will be closed Nov. 11, 25 and 26 and Dec. 23 and 24.
Vehicle owners are reminded that they have until Dec. 31, 2021to renew auto tags U,X,Y and Z. Large trucks (12,000+) and trailers will expire Dec. 31 but will be allowed a grace period until the last day of February 2022. Large truck and trailer license plate renewals go on sale after Jan. 1, 2022.
