A Fort Riley Middle School math teacher is suing the USD 475 Board of Education members, the superintendent and Fort Riley Middle School’s principal for violating her First Amendment rights by forcing her to use students’ preferred names and pronouns.
According to the lawsuit filed March 7, Pamela Ricard, Geary County School District teacher since 2005, is a Christian who holds “sincere religious beliefs consistent with the traditional Christian and Biblical understanding of the human person and biological sex.” The lawsuit states that any policy which requires Ricard to refer to a student by a gender different from the student’s biological sex violates her religious beliefs.
During the spring semester in 2021, two students enrolled in the district’s system with their legal names and female sex designations, attended a class Ricard taught.
On March 31, Principal Shannon Molt sent an email to Fort Riley Middle School teachers informing them of one of the student’s preferred name and asking teachers to use that name for the student.
On April 7, School Counselor Jason Lubbers sent an email to Ricard stating that another student (referred to as Student 1) asked him to tell Ricard that they wanted to be called a different name. After receiving the email, Ricard texted Assistant Principal Terry Heina on how to address the student, since the student’s enrolled name was different than the preferred name. As of April 7, there was no district or school policy regarding the use of preferred names or pronouns different from enrolled names or biological sex.
Later the same day, Ricard addressed the student by their last name, preceded by “Miss.”
After class, Ricard received an email from Student 2, stating that Student 1 prefers to be referred to by their alternative name and the pronouns he/him. Student 1 did not ever directly ask Ricard to call them by a preferred name or pronouns different from the enrollment records, the lawsuit states.
The next day, Ricard addressed Student 1 by their last name. On the same day, Student 2 left a note on Ricard’s desk that restated Student 1’s preferred name and pronouns and read, “…if you can’t act like an adult and respect him and his pronouns, then prepare yourself to deal with his mother, since you can’t be a decent human being and respect him. All you’re doing right now is showing that you’re transphobic and don’t care that you’re being visibly transphobic.” The student ended the note by saying their pronouns are he/they.
Afterward, Ricard emailed Molt, Heina and then Principal Kathleen Brennan, requesting a conversation on how to address the student’s accusation.
During a meeting on April 9 with Molt and other representatives, Ricard said she didn’t think they should be calling students different names without parental consent, but that she would follow the administration’s directives against her personal beliefs, the lawsuit states.
After the meeting, Ricard was placed on a three-day suspension with pay until an investigation was complete.
When she returned April 15, she received a copy of a formal written reprimand that stated Ricard violated three board policies: Diversity and Inclusion, Bullying by Staff and Staff-Student Relations.
The reprimand included the expectation that Ricard use preferred names and pronouns going forward, according to the lawsuit. Ricard signed and initialed the reprimand, but wrote, “I do not agree with this” on it.
On April 20, she sent a written rebuttal to the reprimand to Assistant Superintendent Lacee Sell, and on April 28, she filed a grievance challenging the reprimand. The Grievance was denied.
On April 21, Molt sent an email to all Fort Riley Middle School staff with documents on diversity training and use of preferred names and pronouns.
In response to Ricard filing a Level 3 Grievance, Eggleston said the incident was not “of a minor nature” and that “when someone engages in conduct that is deemed to be in a discriminatory nature, action must be taken and cannot be limited to a counseling or an oral reprimand,” the lawsuit reports.
In July, Ricard’s legal counsel emailed Eggleston a letter requesting a religious accommodation regarding any school policy that required teachers to use preferred pronouns different than a person’s biological sex. In the same month, her legal counsel emailed Eggleston a request for a hearing appealing his decision to uphold the discipline.
Ricard’s legal counsel provided documents to the school district that stated following the training materials could lead to a variety of issues with classroom control, parental consent and the potential for students to change their names inappropriately. It stated that limitless pronouns create a potentially uncontrolled school environment because students can select gender identities based on subjective feelings.
“If the district is going to acknowledge a student’s gendered language preferences without limitation, the district must provide a formal re-enrollment process that provides teachers with notice,” the document reads.
Ricard proposed a policy that employees may refer to a student by their first or last name as listed in the school enrollment records and may refrain from using a student’s preferred gendered pronouns.
On Sept. 7, the Board of Education voted 4-0 to uphold the discipline decision against Ricard and voted unanimously to deny Ricard’s request for religious accommodation. At the same meeting, the board adopted amendments to board policies on diversity and inclusion, adding that employees and students will be called by their preferred names and pronouns.
The district notified parents and guardians of the new policies in October, including that the district will not inform parents of a student’s preferred name or pronoun request unless the student asks the district to share the information with the parents.
“Ms. Ricard faces the imminent possibility of subsequent disciplinary action, up to and including termination, should she violate the District Policies by seeking, consistent with her conscience and religious beliefs, to avoid the use of preferred pronouns of students or employees that are different from the student’s or employee’s biological sex,” the lawsuit reads.
The lawsuit, filed by Joshua Ney, partner in Kriegshauser Ney Law Group, states the defendants have violated Ricard’s right to freedom of speech, right to free exercise of religion, right to be free from unconstitutional conditions, right to due process of law and right to equal protection of the law. Additionally, the lawsuit claims breach of contract.
Ricard requests the court enter judgement against the defendants, prohibit enforcement of policies that prevent Ricard from expressing her religious views and order purging punishment documentation from Ricard’s file. Additionally, she requests nominal damages, reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs and any further relief she may be entitled.
A summons was issued to the defendants on March 8. The case is Ricard v. USD 475 Geary County Schools School Board, No. 5:22-cv-04015, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
