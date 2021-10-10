The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley now offers a free on-post shuttle service for Soldiers. The Victory Shuttle began operating Oct. 4 at 8 a.m. and will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. The service will not be available on weekends, federal holidays or training holidays. This is a pilot program that is open only to service members.
The Victory Shuttle features two lines, green and blue. The green line begins at the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team headquarters area and provides service to Custer Hill and to Victory Chapel. The blue line begins at the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade barracks on Huebner Road and provides service to Marshall Army Airfield, Historic Main Post and Victory Chapel. Both routes end at Victory Chapel, which serves as a transfer station.
Service on each route begins at 8 a.m. each day and shuttles will run from their starting points on the hour. The final shuttles each day will depart route starting points at 7 p.m. Schedules are subject to change due to traffic, weather or unforeseen circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.