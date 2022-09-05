Flint Hills Discovery Center
Buy Now

People line up at The Flint Hills Discovery Center.

 Staff photo by Taylor Irby

Manhattan -- The Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) will open its latest temporary exhibit, How People Make Things, on Saturday, September 24.

Inspired by the Mister Rogers' Factory Tours, this exhibit tells the story of how familiar childhood objects are made and how people, ideas, and technology transform raw materials into finished products.