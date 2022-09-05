Manhattan -- The Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) will open its latest temporary exhibit, How People Make Things, on Saturday, September 24.
Inspired by the Mister Rogers' Factory Tours, this exhibit tells the story of how familiar childhood objects are made and how people, ideas, and technology transform raw materials into finished products.
The exhibit places kids in an immersive play factory environment with hands-on activities that involve four basic processes: cut, mold, deform, and assemble. Kids can also dress up like factory workers with real lab coats, safety glasses, hard hats, and more!
“How People Make Things does a wonderful job making STEM concepts relatable to kids by revealing how some of their favorite toys are made," says Stephen Bridenstine, FHDC Assistant Director. "They can handle real tools as they discover how manufacturing works today.”
How People Make Things is on exhibit from September 24, 2022 through January 8, 2023. Regular admission rates apply.
How People Make Things™ is made possible by the Discovery Network, an outreach program of the Museum of Discovery, Little Rock, Arkansas. The Discovery Network was established through a grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.
How People Make Things™ was produced by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.
