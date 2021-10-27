The House of Ruth nonprofit partners for coat drive

A local nonprofit organization is collecting coats for area children to keep them warm this winter.
Linda Gibson, founder of The House of Ruth, partnered with the Geary/Riley/Saline Alumnae Chapter of Deltas Sigma Theta Sorority, New Church of the Living God and VFW Post 8773 to buy and gather donations of new children’s winter coats between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15.
The groups will present the coats to students at Washington Elementary School and West Wood Elementary School in Junction City, as well as Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in Manhattan.
Locations to drop off the coats in Junction City are New Church of the Living God at 1315 W. Ash St. on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon. Another location is VFW Post 8773 at 1215 S. Washington St. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m.
Hy-Vee Grocery Store at 601 N. Third Place in Manhattan will accept donations Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Gibson started The House of Ruth Inc. about a year ago as a re-entry home for women coming out of prison and their children. She started the process of creating the nonprofit in 2019, while she was in Ohio, working in the Department of Corrections.
“I got to study about women’s institutions and how there was a need for women to have a home when they came out and to have a fresh start,” she said. “And then I think about the kids… they should have a place to call home and should remember that they stayed in a home when they were a child.”
Because of the pandemic, Gibson had to put a hold on the development of her new organization, and then in the last two months of 2020, she suffered the loss of her brother and uncle. She decided she wanted to move back to her hometown of Junction City so she could be closer to the rest of her family.
Despite those hardships and the recent move, Gibson said she didn’t want to give up on the mission of her organization. After moving in February, she submitted the paperwork and was approved to open her nonprofit in Junction City.
“Something kept nudging me that said, ‘You’re supposed to,’” Gibson said.
The House of Ruth organization doesn’t have a building yet and only recently started, but Gibson said she is determined to start helping in the community now and continue to build up to her larger goals. One way she’s doing that is with the coat drive.
“People love to take care of the kids, and it’s wonderful to see people helping other people and their families,” she said. “I really love what we’re doing.”
Gibson said she would eventually like to start a school supplies, clothing and personal hygiene donation closet for children going to Junction City schools, similar to the USD 383 FIT Closet organization for children going to school in Manhattan.
The coat drive ends Nov. 15. Organizers will separate the coats into categories at New Church of the Living God and bring them to the schools Nov. 19 to distribute for the children. Gibson said they invite anyone who would like to volunteer on Nov. 19 to help separate coats and distribute them. She is also looking for any volunteers who have experience in grant-writing to help The House of Ruth reach its goals.
