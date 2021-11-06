In partnership with the C.L. Hoover Opera House, The R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation is sponsoring a Holiday Jazz Concert to benefit Aging Well Senior Living.
The concert, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Opera House, will feature the world-renowned Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.
The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra is one of the nation’s preeminent big bands, performing familiar
favorites, artful arrangements and fresh new works for all audiences.
“We are excited to bring the KC Jazz Orchestra to Junction City while at the same time supporting the Aging Well Senior Living project,” shared Theresa Bramlage, Program Director of The R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation. “Our foundation is very supportive of Aging Well, the small home design they will bring to our senior living care options, and the positive economic benefit this new campus will bring to the community.”
Aging Well Senior Living at the Spring Valley Campus has raised 70% of their $3.5 million goal.
“The community has been extremely supportive of the project, and we are so grateful. We are working hard to reach our goal and begin construction by the summer of 2022,” Bramlage, who also serves on the Aging Well Board of Directors, said.
Tickets, which include hors oeuvres and a signature drink in addition to the concert, are available by calling Bramlage at 785-341-1297, stopping by LaDonna Junghans State Farm Agency, picking up in person at the C.L. Hoover Opera House or visiting agingwellseniorliving.com.
