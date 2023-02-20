Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested a Topeka woman after a high-speed chase across two counties in blizzard-like conditions.
According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11:20 a.m., officials were working an accident on Interstate 70 at mile marker 310, when a white SUV passed them and nearly hit a patrol vehicle. A deputy was seated inside. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.
Officials said the vehicle, driven by Destynee L. Thomas of Topeka, started to slow again before she sped up and failed to stop. According to a report, she drove east on I-70 amid ice and blowing snow.
Officials notified the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office of the high-speed chase as Thomas drove toward Wabaunsee County.
Corporal Jon Sumner said he responded and was able to stop the fleeing SUV with a spike strip near mile marker 324. The intervention deflated the vehicle’s tires and prevented the chase from continuing further into the county as hazardous driving conditions continued.
Officials noted that they then conducted a felony traffic stop and arrested Thomas without incident. No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the chase.
Officers took Thomas back to Geary County, where she was booked in the jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.