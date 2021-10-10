Troubadours of JC began rehearsing for the 40th-plus choral anniversary program to be held following the annual Thanksgiving community luncheon in November.
Three new members have joined the group in preparation for the event including Chuck Zimmerman, Jeannie Upham and Pat Benson.
Others interested in the choral group can call Manny Pasquil at 785-223-0802.
