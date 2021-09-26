The Troubadours of Junction City, a choral group of 18 senior citizens, began their 21st choral season of rehearsals under the direction of Manny Pasquil, OFS, on Monday, September 13th at the Geary County Senior Center, 1025 South Spring Valley Road in Junction City, KS.
The senior citizens meet weekly from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and share a few commonalities including the love of music and the willingness to share their God-given talents with others. Anyone interested in joining the group may audition at any of the weekly rehearsals.
Members include Peg Boller, Micheline Fields, Noreen Zumbrunn, Greta Herron, Liz Sites, Maria Torres and Nancy Larson (sopranos); Judy Rosa, Rose Robinson, Margie Washington, Anna Haffner and Doneva Sparks (altos); Clara Tudor and Kaye Lovelace (tenors); and Tom Grelk, Frank Catalo and Rick Holcomb (basses).
Interested groups that would like to be entertained by the Troubadours of JC can contact scheduling coordinator Anna Haffner by calling 785-238-8768.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.