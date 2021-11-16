The Troubadours of JC will present a program of songs highlighting 40 plus years of providing entertainment in the area on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Geary County Senior Center, 1025 S. Spring Valley Road, following the annual Thanksgiving luncheon.
Troubadours to present songs
Holly Hendershot
