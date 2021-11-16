Troubadours to present songs

Pictured in the front row are (L to R): Judy Rosa, Rose Robinson, Margie Washington, Liz Sites, Maria Torres and Noreen Zumbrunn. Back row (L to R): Doneva Sparks, Frank Catalo, Anna Haffner, Chuck Zimmerman, Peggy Boller, Rick Holcomb, Greta Herron, Tom Grelk and Clara Tudor with Manny Pasquil, director, at the piano. Not pictured are: Nancy Larson, Jeannie Upham, Pat Benson, Nancy Sampson, Renee Rook and Kaye Lovelace.

 Ed Torres

The Troubadours of JC will present a program of songs highlighting 40 plus years of providing entertainment in the area on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Geary County Senior Center, 1025 S. Spring Valley Road, following the annual Thanksgiving luncheon.

