A Junction City internet service provider said it’s ahead of schedule on its fiber optic expansion project, which is intended to bringing faster internet speeds to the community.
Twin Valley announced Monday it has begun installations on Phase 2 of its Junction City project.
“The main construction in Phase 2 has been completed ahead of schedule, and the company is now offering fiber internet to more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Junction City,” officials said in a written statement. “That number will more than double with Phases 3-4, previously slated for 2023 and now on the schedule for construction to begin this fall.”
Phase 3 is located along north Washington and Phase 4 is west of Phase 2.
Junction City is among the first communities in the nation to receive symmetrical internet speeds of 2 gigabytes per second.
“Thanks to our technicians, construction and engineering partners, and the support of the community, we are ahead of schedule with the current phase of our Junction City fiber expansion project,” Twin Valley VP of Operations Scott Leitzel said. “Our crews will be fully moved on to Phase 3 in the coming weeks, so residents in Phase 2 should contact us soon to reduce the potential wait time.”
Those outside the current build zones can influence Twin Valley’s next phases by submitting a form at twinvalley.net/jcfiber. Submissions will help identify the areas of greatest demand.
Junction City and Twin Valley announced the project in 2020 after the city government received grant funding for it.
