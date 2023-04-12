L to R: Pete Beullens, Ken Robinson, Anna Robinson, and Riannen "Twitch Evans" have turned operate under the motto 'Preserve the Journey' in a running a store that out of many at Twitch's Gallery and Gifts.
The neat thing about Twitch’s Gallery and Gifts is that it’s actually several stores in one, owners of the business said at the open house celebrating their fifth anniversary last week.
Ken Robinson, one of the owners said that their goal is to become of “one-stop shop” for the kinds of gifts soldiers buy for each other when they have a permanent change of station (PCS), and that has resulted in the business expanding into other areas.
Five years ago in April, Rhiannen “Twitch” Evans opened the store in the 600 block of Washington, taking up the first half of the store for a gift shop that Evans also envisioned as a place where people could also make arts and crafts projects to give away as handmade gifts or to showcase crafts. Three months later, Ken and his wife, Anna Robison, opened up a consignment business in the back of the store.
Although the business truly was “two separate stores,” it wasn’t long before that changed. The owners acquired King’s Gallery and added that business’ line of products to their store; and since then have acquired Mac’s Trophies and custom framing and matting, which they’ve also added to the business. That meant adding Pet Beullens and Charlie Evans to the team.
“There’s not a lot this can’t do,” Ken said. “Since then, we’ve tweaked it. We still want to serve the soldiers, but we’re expanding into making gifts for the community, too.”
The most recent expansion is that they’ll also be running the First Cavalry Museum gift shop on Fort Riley.
All they’ve done to make the business profitable fits their motto of “Preserving the journey,” not just for soldiers, but for others who are on a journey of their own, the owners said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.