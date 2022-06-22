Two Junction City residents have died after a single-vehicle accident in Clay County.

Winfer R. Abernathy, 70, and Margaret Abernathy, 74, died in an accident that occurred at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said Winfer was driving a 2018 Ram 1500 north on County Line Road when he lost control. The vehicle struck the bridge and overturned, coming to rest in the west ditch.

The crash report said the Abernathys were wearing seatbelts.

