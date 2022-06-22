Two Junction City residents die in Clay County crash Staff reports Jun 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two Junction City residents have died after a single-vehicle accident in Clay County.Winfer R. Abernathy, 70, and Margaret Abernathy, 74, died in an accident that occurred at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.KHP said Winfer was driving a 2018 Ram 1500 north on County Line Road when he lost control. The vehicle struck the bridge and overturned, coming to rest in the west ditch.The crash report said the Abernathys were wearing seatbelts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKBI executes search warrants at JCPDArea government entities release pay for 2021 yearPolice reports 6-21-22Kathleen Ellen TeplyJeanie H. OresCity commissioners table request to lease city hanger, reject special use permit for tattoo studioPolice arrest Junction City man involved in shootingArea summer camps now in full swingMilton T. RawlingsJunction City pool, Milford State Park Splash Pad open to the public Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley 2x4 JCU freelancers- 2x3 CHCS-SM Environmental 2x2 Cook Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
