Two local students graduated from Upper Iowa University with the end of the 2021 Summer term.
Marie Merisier, of Ft. Riley, graduated with a degree in criminal justice, and Tyler Shaw, of Junction City, with a degree in public administration.
Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, non-profit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students — nationally and internationally — at over 20 U.S. locations. The university is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.
