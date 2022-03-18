The works of two noted photographers — the iconic Gordon Parks and rising star Doug Barrett — are displayed for people to see in person, online and through several related events, all offered by the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University.
Photographs by Parks and Barrett are the subject of the Beach Museum of Art exhibitions “Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come” and “Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice,” available through May 28.
The Parks exhibition, in the Marion Pelton Gallery, features photographs from a gift that Parks gave to K-State in 1973 and those made during visits to Manhattan in the 1980s.
The Barrett exhibition, in the Archie and Dorothy Hyle Family Gallery, features work by the Manhattan-based photographer who makes compelling visual stories about people with whom he made personal connections, such as homeless veterans around the country and residents of Manhattan’s historic African American neighborhood. The exhibition also exemplifies Parks’ influence on Barrett and other contemporary artists.
Both exhibitions are also offered virtually, with a 3D touring option that allows visitors to roam the galleries at will and access additional details related to the artwork, including sections of text and poetry. The exhibitions may be viewed at beach.k-state.edu/explore.
Several free public programs offer ways to learn more about these photographers and why their work is relevant.
“Considering Techniques: Jim Richardson on Gordon Parks,” will be via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24. This free livesteam presentation is a gallery conversation with Richardson, a photographer for National Geographic magazine.
Two events offered on consecutive evenings in April at K-State’s McCain Auditorium will feature artists who revere Parks as a mentor. “Art Matters Now: Three Artists Reflect,” at 7 p.m. April 6, is a conversation with multimedia artist Andrew F. Scott, Academy Award-winning screenwriter and filmmaker Kevin Willmott and six-time Grammy-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard. Each has a vision for how the arts can function as a tool for making our society more just and equitable. “Presence of Absence: Gordon Parks Through an Empathic Lens,” at 7:30 p.m. April 7, features Blanchard and the E-Collective in concert, with staging by K-State students under the direction of Scott and Mathew Gaynor.
The Beach Film Club will offer a virtual discussion of the 1971 movie “Shaft,” directed by Parks, at 7 p.m. April 13.
Also this spring, a catalog accompanying the Parks exhibition will launch as an open access e-book published by K-State’s New Prairie Press. This publication features new research about the photographer, his activities in Kansas and the role of his home state in his artistic trajectory. Authors include Aileen June Wang, curator, and Sarah Price, collections manager, Beach Museum of Art; and Mark Crosby, Katherine Karlin and Cameron Leader-Picone, K-State English department faculty members. It includes a foreword by Linda Duke, museum director, and Karin Westman, head of the English department.
The museum, 701 Beach Lane, is on the southeast corner of the K-State campus. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Free parking is available adjacent to the building. To catch a livestream event or view exhibitions online, go to beach.k-state.edu or watch videos of the museum’s special programs and events on its YouTube channel, beach.k-state.edu/videos. For calendar of events in the Art in Motion annual program series visit beach.k-state.edu/calendar.
