Antonina Broyaka said she believes everything happens for a reason.
“I didn’t choose K-State,” Broyaka said, “K-State chose me.”
The Ukrainian Fulbright scholar and university dean sat down for an interview Wednesday, just 11 days after arriving in Manhattan and about two weeks after fleeing her home country with her two children. Broyaka, 45, said she and her family were awoken the morning of Feb. 24 by the sounds of bombs being dropped near their home in Vinnytsia, a city southeast of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.
Broyaka’s daughter, 15-year-old Oleksandra “Sasha” Lapshova, said they thought it was a car crash or fireworks, so they didn’t pay attention to the noise at first.
“We were just like, preparing for school, Mom was getting ready for work,” Sasha said. “When my father turned on the TV, each channel was like, ‘The war is starting, the war is starting, the war is starting.’”
“It seemed like a silly joke,” Broyaka said. “I couldn’t believe they were bombing us.”
Broyaka later learned what Russian forces destroyed near their home was a radar tower, as the Russians tried to cripple communication between Ukrainian forces and residents. Four days later, Broyaka and her family had a meeting to decide whether to evacuate.
“We decided that I needed to leave everything and just go, to keep my children safe,” Broyaka said.
Broyaka’s husband, Volodymyr Lapshov, was drafted by the Ukrainian military into defending the country – meaning he couldn’t leave with his family, but he could drive them to the Polish border to safety. Broyaka said the family connected with the parents of some old friends from Poland, and that they would be greeted at the border.
“It was a very difficult road,” Broyaka said. “On the way to Lviv (a city near the Polish border), we had a lot of traffic … cities wanted to protect themselves from tanks, so they put blocks in the road and dug trenches to keep tanks out, but it makes huge traffic because everyone uses the same road.”
Broyaka said the drive from their home in Vinnytsia to Lviv is usually five and a half hours, or about the same length of time it takes to drive from Manhattan, Kansas, to St. Louis, Missouri. On Feb. 28, when her family escaped the Russian invasion, the drive to Lviv took a full 24 hours because of gridlocked vehicles. She said she moved at an average speed of about 10 kilometers per hour, or six miles per hour.
“It was dangerous, because you are in an open space with a lot of cars and a lot of people, just normal citizens,” Broyaka said. “And sirens all the time.”
Broyaka said, early in their trip, they went back to their house to retrieve her diplomas and some family documents. Otherwise, the family packed light – only one backpack full of clothes and supplies for each person. She said snow began falling on the convoy exiting Ukraine while people built fires along the road to keep warm.
Military officials had the convoy stopped several miles away from Poland, and after spending a day stuck in traffic, Broyaka said her family walked another full day to reach the border. She said they crossed the border at night, and some family friends picked them up for the seven-hour drive back across Poland.
“People in Poland were so kind,” Broyaka said. “We really appreciate the help of the Polish people.”
Broyaka, along with Sasha and her son, nine-year-old Maksym, eventually flew from Europe to Chicago and then were driven from the Windy City to the Little Apple by friends from K-State. They arrived in Kansas on March 19. Broyaka said her connection to Manhattan began in 2004 when she was one of 20 people globally to receive a Fulbright grant to conduct advanced research in the U.S.
“Everybody went to some other universities, like New York or Chicago,” Broyaka said, “and I was chosen by KSU, and I was honestly disappointed a little bit.”
Broyaka said she moved to Manhattan anyway, and after a few days, she realized the residents are “the best that I’ve ever met.”
“I found so many similarities between Kansas and Ukraine,” Broyaka said, adding that the two principalities share an agricultural backbone and even a favored flower in the sunflower. “I couldn’t imagine how nice people are here … I made so many friends.”
Two of those friends are Sharolyn Jackson and her late husband, Larry. Larry Jackson worked as station manager of KKSU-AM radio with K-State Research and Extension from 1994 to 2017. Sharolyn Jackson is a family and consumer sciences specialist for Research and Extension. Broyaka said she also made friends with her advisor, the late KSU ag professor Barry Flinchbaugh. Sharolyn Jackson said she invited Broyaka and her children to live with her once she saw news about the invasion.
“We were good friends, my husband and I and Antonina,” Jackson said. “It just seemed right to have her come here. I had space.”
Larry Jackson died Dec. 19 after battling multiple myeloma, an incurable bone marrow cancer, for eight years. Jackson said Larry would’ve been very happy to have the Broyaka family living in their home. She said Broyaka even has a vehicle to drive because of her late husband.
“Sharolyn gave me a key for Larry’s car,” Broyaka said.
An ag economist by trade, Broyaka has a doctorate in agricultural economics among her stack of education certificates. She most recently served as the dean of the ag economics department at Vinnytsia National Agrarian University – until Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine. She and her children are living with Jackson on a six-month tourist visa, which she said she wishes to change so they can stay longer. Broyaka is already in discussions with K-State ag officials about employment through the university, and her children are already enrolled in school.
Sasha is finishing her Ukrainian schooling online as she navigates becoming a freshman at Manhattan High School East Campus. She said American schooling is “a lot easier” and more interactive compared to her classes in Ukraine, which are more book heavy. She’s also already part of MHS choir; she said she loves to sing and has won many Ukrainian singing competitions.
Nine-year-old Maksym, or “Max,” had his first day of third grade at Amanda Arnold Elementary last Monday, and even though he doesn’t speak English, Broyaka said his classmates made him feel at home.
“When he came home from his first day, I was so worried about him, but he was so happy,” Broyaka said. “He told me, when he got to the school, all the walls had a sign saying, ‘Welcome Max,’ and he was so excited about it. He said it was like they’d been waiting for him his whole life.”
A GoFundMe page to help the Broyaka family transition to life in Manhattan can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-ukrainian-refugee-family-start-a-new-life.
Broyaka said if she hadn’t accepted the Fulbright scholarship at K-State, she never would’ve made such good friends, and therefore wouldn’t have had a place to go when she was forced to flee Ukraine.
“I still keep the jewelry Sharolyn made for me (many years ago), a very nice bracelet and earrings,” Broyaka said. “I love it, and I wear it all the time.”
