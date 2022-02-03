Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Narducci of the 601st Aviation Support Battalion (left) and Lt. Col. Pearl Cristensen, Commander of the 601st Aviation Support Battalion (right), uncased their unit’s colors during a ceremony at the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment hangar on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 1.
Soldiers assigned to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, salute the flag during an uncasing ceremony at the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment hangar on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 1.
Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, addresses the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (1st CAB), 1st Infantry Division, at an uncasing ceremony held on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 1.
Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Narducci of the 601st Aviation Support Battalion (left) and Lt. Col. Pearl Cristensen, Commander of the 601st Aviation Support Battalion (right), uncased their unit’s colors during a ceremony at the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment hangar on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 1.
Ellison Schuman
Soldiers assigned to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, salute the flag during an uncasing ceremony at the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment hangar on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 1.
Ellison Schuman
U.S. Army Col. Jason Arriaga, the commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (1CAB), 1st Infantry Division, addresses a formation during an uncasing ceremony on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 1.
Ellison Schuman
Soldiers assigned to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (1CAB), 1st Infantry Division, host an uncasing ceremony on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 1.
Ellison Schuman
Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, addresses the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (1st CAB), 1st Infantry Division, at an uncasing ceremony held on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 1.
The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, officially marked its return from a nine-month deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve by uncasing its colors in a ceremony on Feb. 1. The uncasing ceremony signifies the completion of the ‘Demon Brigade’s overseas mission.
“Our colors and what they represent are home, the Soldiers are gathering their equipment from the ports to train here at Fort Riley with their 1st Infantry Division team,” said Col. Jason Arriaga, Commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade.
Throughout the deployment, more than 1,800 Soldiers were deployed to various locations across Europe, including Poland, Germany, Romania, Greece and Latvia.
“Thanks to their effort and dedicated training prowess, nearly 50,000 Soldiers from our partners had the fortune to fly with and receive aviation support from the Demon Brigade,” said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims II, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.
The Demon Brigade conducted bilateral and multinational training events with more than a dozen North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and partner nations. These exercises were executed to build readiness and strengthen relationships between U.S. forces and American allies and partners.
“From Defender Europe 2021, where they worked with 26 partner nations in 30 training locations, to Agile Spirit, where they worked with the Georgian defense forces with 15 allied partner nations, the brigade showed a common theme of extreme professionalism,” Maj. Gen. Sims said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.