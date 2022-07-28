breaking Unidentified man found dead following Junction City house fire Staff reports Jul 28, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An unidentified man is dead after a fire at a residence at 516 West 7th Street in Junction City Wednesday evening. Junction City Fire Department was dispatched at 7:25 p.m. and was advised of a suicidal subject that was threatening to shoot himself and anyone who walked through the door. It was unknown if any other subjects were in the residence.Smoke was coming from the eves of the structure from the first and second floor. Fire crews entered through the first floor for fire control, while a second crew was assigned to the to the second floor to check for fire and ventilation. A single fatality was found on the first floor. The Kansas State Fire Marshall was called and took over investigations once on the scene while an engine crew remained to assist with extinguishing the fire. No first responder injuries were reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fire Marshall Fire Department Building Industry Social Services First Floor Crew Fatality First Responder Injury Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJunction City man seriously injured after 'vaulting' his car across I-70Junction City denies $6.5M request to fund Geary Community Hospital through end of 2022Police log 7/26Police Blotter 07/19Junction City area has diverse fitness locationsLawson charged in 2021 murder of his wifeKevin Merle BossardWanda L. WanerPolice logs 7-12-22Doris Elaine (Ek) Morgan Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads 3x5 MM-JCU-TT Customer Service Fort Riley 3x4 Mercury Marketing 2x4.5 Wamego Housing - Property Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
