Junction City, KS – United Way of Junction City-Geary County has announced that it is still seeking volunteers to assist with its annual Day of Caring, scheduled for Saturday, October 23rd, 2021. The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.
“We have had numerous households contact us requesting our assistance in helping with fall yard clean up, checking gutters, and cleaning exterior windows. Community assistance would be greatly appreciated. Volunteers will only be helping with outside clean-up.” Executive Director Nichole Mader said.
To sign up to help, contact the United Way office at (785) 238-2117 or email them at director@unitedwayjcgc.org. Volunteers can also sign up online at www.unitedwayjcgc.org under the calendar tab.
