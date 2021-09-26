The United Way of Junction City and Geary County will host its annual Day of Caring on Oct. 23.
The day is set aside for volunteers to go out into the community and provide basic yard work for the elderly and disabled.
If you know someone who would benefit from the Day of Caring, they can call the United Way at 785-238-2117.
If you're interesting in volunteering, you can sign up on the United Way website.
