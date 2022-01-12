The United Way of Junction City/Geary County is searching for allocation volunteers to help drive the focus in the community for 2022.
The organization is looking for a panel of volunteers for the funding process, Director Nichole Mader said. Volunteers would need to attend orientation and access panel member documents, review documents containing allocation applications from agencies they will be visiting and information from United Way participate in the agency meeting and discussions with agency representatives about their programs and financial information, participate in “Panel Review and Recommendations” after site visits to formulate funding preliminary recommendations for each agency and complete and evaluation of the allocation process.
Discussions are confidential and funding recommendations are preliminary and must be finalized by the United Way Board of Directors.
The time commitment includes an hour of orientation, an hour of reviewing materials, three to four hours of agency interviews and recommendations and 10 to 15 minutes of evaluation.
Training for new volunteers occurs Feb. 1 from 1-2 p.m. Panel 1 is Feb. 7, Panel 2 is Feb. 8, Panel 3 is Feb. 9, Panel 4 is Feb. 16, and Panel 5 is Feb. 17. All are from 1-5 p.m. The Panel Chairs meet Feb. 23 from 2-4 p.m.
United Way donors are encouraged to participate so they can see and learn how their donations go to help the community, Mader said.
