United Way of Junction City Geary County held its 2020-2021 Volunteer Appreciation and Annual Review Dinner on May 5.
During the event, the organization selected CASA volunteer Jennifer Hoover as the Ben Kitchen’s Volunteer of the Year.
Hoover, of Junction City, serves as an advocate for children in foster care. She speaks to the foster parents and biological parents and their children in order to advocate their wants, needs and desires in the court system. She has served as a CASA advocate for five years. She is a foster mom and a school aid for Geary County Schools.
“I feel like what I do is just something that needs to be done and doesn’t need to be recognized,” Hoover said. “I’m a little overwhelmed. I don’t think what I do is particularly special that other people can’t do it. It’s just finding the time to do it.”
Other nominees for the award included Linda Couch, Florence Whitebread, Sherilyn Brown and Walt Sutter. Each nominee received a gift bag for their hard work.
In a year, Nichole Mader, director, said the organization’s team increased their client number from 200 to 400. Their Stuff the Bus event raised more than $7,000 with more than 10,000 items donated. During the pandemic, the organization created meal kits for families and raised $23,000 for meals.
In 2020, United Way of Junction City Geary County raised a total of $128,000. Of that, $72,600 went out to agencies. The rest went toward programs like Stuff the Bus and the meal kits. In 2021, the organization raised $110,000, and $64,800 went to agencies that provide services to help families, victims and others.
Their recent program, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, is for children from birth to age 5 who get books delivered to their houses. It is free to families and made possible through grants.
Jeff Underhill, co-chair of the fundraising campaign for the organization, said United Way of Junction City Geary County is at 64% of its fundraising goal currently and encouraged community members to give toward the organization and its efforts.
United Way sponsors include Central National Bank, Edward Jones, KS State Bank and Muddy Creek Flowers.
