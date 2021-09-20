The United Way of Junction City/Geary County is holding a clothing drive through October 31st.
The drive is being held to benefit the children of Geary County and Chapman/USD 473.
Specifically, the drive is looking for clothes for both boys and girls kindergarten through second grade including new underwear, and either new or lightly used boys shorts and pants girls shorts,pants and leggings and socks.
A bulk order wish list can be found at dollardays.com/uwjcgcstb/wishlist.html.
Clothing can be dropped off at 139 East 8th Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you have questions or would like to arrange a drop off after hours, you can call 785-238-2117,
