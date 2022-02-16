UPU Industries receives funds to create a healthier work environment for employees

UPU Industries, Inc. received a Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Worksite implementation grant to purchase a water bottle filling station, create an outdoor tobacco-free space and provide Farmers Market vouchers as an incentive to promote employee wellness.
The UPU wellness team participated in the Work Well KS worksite training to receive a grant to improve the health and wellness of the workplace. WWKS, a partner in the Pathways initiative is a statewide program that provides leadership, training and resources for businesses and organizations to support worksite health. To be eligible to apply for funding, worksites were required to have their wellness committee participate in the WWKS foundation workshop, implement wellness policies and procedures and complete a development plan for worksite improvement.
UPU Industries manufactures high-performance bale netting for premium crop protection. Founded in Northern Ireland more than 40 years ago, this family-run business provides its range of wrapping products to over 30 countries worldwide and has a sister manufacturing base in Junction City that serves both the U.S. and Canada markets.
The UPU Farmer’s brand specializes in big bale solutions, including net wrapping, pallet netting and baler twine for hay, straw, stalks and silage baling. Using innovative production techniques, their net wrap is perfectly flat across the whole roll of netting. Field testing has demonstrated that this guarantees a tighter bale with over-the-edge cover to ensure the most efficient storage and transportation of round bales.
“We are grateful for the opportunity Live Well Geary County and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas provides to support worksite wellness.” Philip Orr, managing director said. “UPU employees work hard throughout production shifts, so improving access to healthier food and beverage options will make an impact not only on their success as an employee but encourages lifestyle changes that will have positive impacts on their health and wellbeing for years to come.”
Live Well Geary County’s successful distribution of Phase 1 Pathways funding led to the award of Phase 2 Pathways funding. Phase 2 funding focuses on six Pathways: Community and Social Context, Neighborhood and Physical Environment, Food, Healthcare, Education, and Economic Stability. Areas of work for LWGC in Phase 2 are: communal meals, safe routes and complete streets, food system planning, the Farmers Market, healthy prescriptions, vaping/JUUL prevention and education, food pantry/hunger relief and worksite wellness.
Pathways to a Healthy Kansas is the largest community grant program funded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. The Pathways program provides 24 community coalitions with the tools and resources needed to remove barriers and engage their communities in ways that enable healthy eating and tobacco-free, active living to become a way of life. The grant funding for each community includes a coordination grant along with the opportunity to apply for non-competitive implementation and achievements grants. For more information, visit bcbsks.com/pathways.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and is the state’s largest insurer, serving all Kansas counties except Johnson and Wyandotte. For more information, visit bcbsks.com.
