U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today was named the new co-chair of the Senate Army Caucus.
Moran, senior member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and member of the U.S. Military Academy Board of Visitors, was named by fellow co-chair U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), wo is also chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services. Moran will replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) as co-chair.
“I am honored to be selected to serve as the next co-chair of the Senate Army Caucus,” said Moran. “Kansas has a proud history of military service and is home to a significant Army presence with Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth and the Army National Guard and Reserve. Throughout my time in Congress, it has been a priority to support our military institutions in Kansas and this position will allow me to better advocate for our soldiers and their families in Kansas, the United States and across the globe.”
“Sen. Inhofe has been one of Congress’ most influential and strongest advocates for servicemembers and their families, and I am grateful for his many years of leadership on the Senate Army Caucus and in the U.S. Senate,” continued Moran. “I look forward to working with Sen. Reed, Army leaders and members of the Senate Army Caucus to support our nation’s soldiers and their missions.”
The bipartisan Senate Army Caucus includes more than 30 senators from across the country. The Army Caucus is one of the largest and most active caucuses in the Senate. The caucus’ goal is to advocate on behalf of the U.S. Army in the Senate and educate members on the importance of supporting Army goals. The caucus meets regularly with Army leadership to receive updates on the service’s readiness, assess soldier quality of life initiatives and develop legislation to advance the goals of the Army.
“I am proud to welcome Senator Jerry Moran as Co-Chair of the Army Caucus,” said Reed. “Sen. Moran has long been a steadfast advocate for our nation’s soldiers, and I look forward to serving with him in this new leadership role. The Army is fundamentally a ‘People First’ organization, and the Senate Army Caucus is committed to supporting our soldiers, their families, and our Army civilians and veterans. Sen. Moran will be a tremendous partner in this endeavor.”
Inhofe agreed.
“It was an honor to support the United States Army during my time as Army Caucus Co-Chair, and now I am proud to see that position filled by someone with great dedication and integrity – my friend, Kansas Senator Jerry Moran,” Inhofe said in a statement. “I am certain that Sen. Moran will continue to keep the best interest of the U.S. Army at heart as he co-leads this caucus with Senator Reed into the future.”
