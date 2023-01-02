U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today was named the new co-chair of the Senate Army Caucus.

Moran, senior member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and member of the U.S. Military Academy Board of Visitors, was named by fellow co-chair U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), wo is also chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services. Moran will replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) as co-chair.