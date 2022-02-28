U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed 30 soldiers as new U.S. citizens at Fort Riley Monday.
The citizenship candidates are able to become citizens through their military service and originate from 21 countries: Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, El Salvador, Ghana, Haiti, India, Italy, Jamacia, Mali, Nepal, Nigeria, Palau, Philippines, Senegal, South Korea, Taiwan, Togo and Vietnam. They live in Fort Riley, Junction City and Ogden.
Kristen Smith, Kansas City Field Office director, prompted the 30 soldiers to state the Oath of Allegiance.
Tchilalo Tapati was one of the 30 who became citizens Monday. She is originally from Togo and currently lives in Junction City. She is an active member of the military and has served for about a year now. She said she has been in the U.S. for more than five years and is very happy to finally be a citizen of the country she serves.
My Ngoc Tran, of Ogden, is originally from Vietnam, but has lived in the U.S. for more than 10 years and has been an active member of the U.S. Army for almost two years. She said she has wanted to be a citizen since she was 16.
“I knew becoming a citizen and be able to vote and have my opinion heard and be able to travel again with a passport was probably best for my life,” she said. “My parents are really proud of me.”
She said she is eager to travel and experience the world. She also wants to visit her family and friends in Vietnam, whom she hasn’t seen since she was 8 years old.
Carlos Vasquez, of Fort Riley, said he joined the U.S. Military to follow after his brother, who was an inspiration to him. He is initially from Bolivia and has been with the Army for just over a year. He said he wanted to become a citizen for he and his family to stay in the country they want to live in.
“I’m happy I have my citizenship,” he said. “I’m in the county I always wanted to be.”
U.S. service members, veterans and their families may be eligible for certain immigration benefits in recognition of their important sacrifices. Specifically, veterans and current members of U.S. armed forces and recently discharged service members may be eligible to become U.S. citizens through naturalization under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Since 2002, USCIS has naturalized more than 148,000 members of the U.S. military, both at home and abroad.
USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.
USCIS naturalized approximately 808,000 people in fiscal year 2021. Many of them applied using USCIS online tools. To file online, individuals must first create a USCIS online account.
For more information on USCIS and its programs, visit uscis.gov or follow the organization on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.
