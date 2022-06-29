The USD 475 Board of Education approved budget amendments for the food service and special education budgets at a special board meeting Tuesday evening. Additionally, the district presented updates to the substitute handbook, which will be brought before the board this month for approval.
During the meeting, the board opened public hearings for both budget changes. No one spoke at the hearings, and they were both closed.
The board unanimously approved amending the food service budget from $3,710,290 to $4,100,000. The board unanimously approved amending the special education budget from $16,542,611 to $16,742,611.
Tim Winter, director of personnel, presented the personnel report, which included a new hire. Marissa Carlyon will be hired as a physical therapist for the district for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the report. The board unanimously approved the personnel report.
Winter also presented changes to the substitute handbook. The primary changes to the handbook are increases in pay rates for substitute personnel.
“Those rates have been increased so that we can remain competitive with other area schools,” he said.
The changes include pay rate increase for substitute teachers and substitute school nurses, both per day and half day. Pay rates for full days for substitute teachers depend on licensure and have increased to $115, $125 and $130. The half day pay rate is now $57.50, $62.50 and $65, based on level of licensure.
The pay rate for full days is now $120 for substitute Kansas LPNs and $125 for substitute Kansas RNs. Half day pay rates are $60 and $62.50.
Substitute teachers receive incentive pay increases at day 16 and day 41 to encourage long-term substitutes.
The handbook states that four hours or more of substitute work is considered a full day assignment and will be paid at the full day compensation rate. Any amount of time less that will be paid at the half day rate. Multiple assignments in the same day will continue to follow that rule, and two half-day assignments will be considered one day.
The next Geary County Schools USD 475 Board of Education meeting is scheduled for July 5 at 6 p.m. at the Mary E. Devin Center for Education, located at 123 N. Eisenhower Drive in Junction City.
