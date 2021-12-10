The USD 475 Board of Education did not approve the updated response for the Request for Proposal for the old Junction City High School grounds that representatives of the city presented to the board at its monthly meeting last Monday.
Instead, the board voted 4-2 in favor of approving a motion for the school district to work together with the city to develop a plan that benefits both entities.
The updated RFP response said that the City of Junction City is still interested in the acquisition of the property for potential uses like a new public library, YMCA, performance pavilion, outdoor pool and water park, youth sport complex, walking and biking trail and Natural Disaster Incident Support Base location.
“We believe our proposal, with the support of so many location stakeholders, represents the strongest and best opportunity for the use of this site,” the response reads. “We would encourage you (superintendent) and the board to consider the meaningful impact this site can provide if the board can reach a consensus that the response provided has merit and is in the best interest of the taxpayers and people we collectively serve.”
Kristy Haden, board member, said at the meeting that she believes there should be a Memorandum of Understanding drafted between the school district and the city before giving the city the property.
A MOU is an agreement that expresses a convergence of will between two or more parties.
Allen Dinkel, city manager, said the city uses school district property and vice versa already, and he wasn’t sure there was a need for an MOU, but that he was not opposed to having one.
“There would be time to do that, because there would be at least six to 10 months before the property would change hands,” he said.
During the meeting, Jim Schmidt, vice president of the school board, reminded the board that they gave the Teaching and Learning Department 90 days from November’s meeting to determine how their current properties and buildings can best be used, including the potential of building an Early Childhood Center onto the old high school property.
“Do we not owe it to our staff as their board of directors to give them the opportunity to come to us and tell us what they want?” Schmidt asked.
Deb Gustafson, associate superintendent, said the Early Childhood director and principal and the Special Education director are working on a proposal of what would need to go into an Early Childhood Center to meet the needs of the student body to present to the board at its February meeting.
“It was my understanding at the end of the November meeting that we had 90 days to prepare the proposal,” she said. “I mentioned last time the extent of the waiting list that we have, and they are collecting all of those numbers and then doing a full study on what the facility would need to look like. We wanted it to be as complete as possible to answer all of your questions and we were prepared to do that at the February board meeting.”
David Walker, member of the school board, said he believed it was important to officially state that the board is not looking at giving the property to any other entity than the city, so he moved for approving cooperation between the city and school district in determining a plan for the property.
Ron Johnson, member of the board, and Dr. Anwar Khoury, president of the board, both voted against approving the motion. Board members Rina Neal, Jim Schmidt, David Walker and Kristy Haden voted for it.
Johnson said he believes the board should make a decision on turning the land over to the city sooner rather than later and Khoury said he did not believe the motion was very clear.
Allen Dinkel said the decision was not what he hoped for, but the city government will have to work with the school board and wait for it to make the decision to give the city the property, which the school district said will likely be in February.
“We want to know what they want to do with the property,” he said. “I think we need to work through it.”
Chief Operations Officer David Wild said that the motion approved by the board ensures the school district will only work with the city concerning the property. Wild said the board gave no rationale as to why it did not consider at the meeting the other offer the board had received by an undisclosed party.
